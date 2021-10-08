Daniel Craig, the actor who plays James Bond, has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As his Walk Of Fame star was unveiled, James Bond star Daniel Craig remained unfazed, joking that it would be a “amazing honor” to be “walked all over in Hollywood.”

During a rare evening event, the outgoing 007 star joined the list of historic names on the world-famous Los Angeles tourist landmark.

Craig’s star, the 2,704th, was unveiled at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, a tribute to the super spy’s iconic moniker and just yards away from Sir Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven films.

Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek, introduced Craig, 53.

Craig, dressed in a fine turquoise suit, stated before the cover was removed from his star, “To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those kind words.” Thank you, Rami, for those lovely, lovely remarks.

“I never imagined I’d hear myself say it, but being walked all over in Hollywood is an unbelievable honor.”

“If happiness is judged by the company we keep, then me sitting on this pavement surrounded by all of these icons makes me a very, very, very happy man,” Craig continued, whose final Bond film No Time To Die had a blazing beginning at the box office. As a result, thank you very much.” Oscar winner Malek plays supervillain Safin in No Time To Die, a highly acclaimed film that has been hailed as a fitting finish to Craig’s tenure as 007.

Malek expressed his joy about starring opposite Craig during the ceremony.

“We all know he’s a fantastic actor, he’s devoted, and he can do all of his own stunts with one hand tied behind his back and the other carrying a Negroni,” he remarked.

“However, he is as meticulous in his work as he is in his concern for those around him.

“He has this remarkable ability to hold these two potentially opposed things at once — an enormous level of talent and responsibility, as well as an incredible warmth and acute understanding of what those around him require.”

