Daniel Craig, 16, in class at Wirral High School, in an undisclosed photo.

A previously unseen photo of a 16-year-old Daniel Craig at school in Wirral has surfaced.

The vintage photo shows the James Bond star, now 53, sitting at a desk, speaking with another student, dressed in a brown leather jacket with long locks.

The actor was born in Chester in 1968 and grew up in Hoylake, Wirral, where he attended Hilbre High School in West Kirby.

In his top-set maths class at the school, he “loved conversing with the girls,” according to classmates.

His look in the 1984 film is identical to the one he uses in his classic Bond portrayal, which will be seen this week in No Time To Die.

“Like any other adolescent kid, he enjoyed interacting with girls,” a source added.

“He wore that brown leather jacket all the time, so maybe that’s what swung it.

“The most common reaction to the photo is for folks to wonder how old he is.

“He didn’t appear to be a standard 16-year-old and appeared to be older.

“He was in the top Math set and was frequently observed conversing with the girls before class.”

“It was strange getting your head around him being James Bond since he was just the lad in your maths class,” they continued.

“However, people were happy for him.

“I started playing the part of being one for the ladies at a young age!”

No Time To Die is Craig’s final appearance as 007, and it hits theaters today.

Since its inception in 2016, the 25th Bond film has seen a succession of obstacles.

After being postponed twice in 2020 due to the global pandemic, it has become one of the most anticipated films of 2021.