Daniel and Stephen’s ‘goodbye’ message on Gogglebox causes a fan frenzy.

The announcement that Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb of Gogglebox are moving has sent fans into a frenzy.

Season 18 of the popular Channel 4 show, which premiered earlier this month, has the married pair as part of the cast.

However, in the forthcoming episodes, viewers may expect a fresh backdrop, as they have revealed that they are leaving their Brighton house.

As they completed the transfer, Daniel and Stephen shared updates on their Instagram account, which included saying goodbye to the iconic sofa that has been a hallmark of their tenure on the show.

“Saying farewell to this lovely couch,” Daniel added. With @stephengwebb1971, I’ve had a lot of laughs and laughter. On our new sofa, there will be plenty more laughs. In our new apartment’

Instagram

Since the premiere of Gogglebox in 2013, Stephen has allowed us into his cozy home.

In 2019, the hairdresser was joined by his husband Daniel, and viewers of the show expressed their excitement in the comments section, saying they can’t wait to see their new house.

“Can’t wait to see pictures of your new house,” Scotty said.

“How exciting!” sairy lew 85 added. I’m looking forward to seeing your new place.”

“Can’t wait to see the new house,” Aly wrote.

Stephen and Daniel uploaded another photo of themselves celebrating their move with a pint of Guinness and a glass of wine.

“This is how the lustigwebbs do moving day!” Stephen exclaimed. #chalkandcheese #vino #guinness #oppersitesattract”

Fans wished the happy pair the best of luck in their new home in the comments, which were liked by fellow Gogglebox actors Dave and Shirley.

“Wishing you both the best of luck in your new house, and why not start as you mean to go on xx,” Kelly replied.

“Best of luck and congratulations on your new home,” Tracey wrote.

“Good luck in your new pad, guys,” Mandy said.