Dani Harmer, the Tracy Beaker actor, announced her pregnancy with a charming family portrait.

Dani Harmer confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram after sharing a sweet family photo.

In 2002, the actress rose to prominence after starring in the CBBC rendition of the popular book series.

The 32-year-old shared a selfie on Instagram with her partner Simon Brough and daughter Avarie Belle Besty to announce that she and her family are expecting a new addition next year.

“Han Solo had Chewie,” the message stated. Sam was with Frodo. Donkey was Shrek’s pet. Now, in February 2022, get ready for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and an as-yet-unnamed bump.”

Instagram

From 2002 through 2012, Dani portrayed Jacqueline Wilson’s beloved children’s book character.

In 2010, she received a BAFTA for her performance in Tracy Beaker Returns.

Dani was also a contestant on Season 10 of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was paired with dancer Vincent Simone.

She was a fan favorite, and she made it to the season’s grand final before finishing in fourth place.