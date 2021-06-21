Dani Dyer, the winner of Love Island, and what she’s up to today following the ITV program

Just before the new season of Love Island is ready to begin, we take a look at what one of the past winners has been up to.

Dani and her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham won the show’s series in 2018.

The show’s fans had fallen in love with her and Jack’s down-to-earth charm and wit, making them early favorites to win.

Despite the fact that the audience was entirely behind their villa romance, Dani and Jack split up soon after the program ended.

Dani, 24, grew up in Newham, London, with her famous actor father Danny Dyer.

She has a younger brother and sister and formerly worked as a barmaid before becoming famous in 2018.

Dani began her on-screen career in 2018 when she appeared on Survival of the Fittest, however she had to leave after two days due to a shoulder dislocation.

Before they parted in 2019, she and Jack had their own three-part ITV Be show called “Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island.”

Dani is now dating Sammy Kimmence, with whom she was previously involved before appearing on the hit dating show.

After Dani and Jack split up, they resumed their relationship.

Dani has gone on to be a huge success, with her own clothing line, In The Style, which she just expanded to include maternity gear.

She and her father also have a podcast called “Sorted With the Dyers.”

Dani announced the birth of her son Santiago earlier this year, naming him after Dani’s grandfather.