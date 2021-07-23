Dani Dyer speaks out after her lover, Sammy Kimmence, was sentenced to prison.

For the first time since her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to prison, Dani Dyer took to social media.

According to the Mirror, the Love Island 2018 winner has broken her two-year romance with Kimmence after he was convicted for defrauding two elderly men out of over £34,000.

The 25-year-old from Essex promised the guys that he would put their money into horse-racing bets, but instead used it to fuel his own lifestyle and pay off debts.

He pled guilty to four counts of fraud totaling nearly £26,000 against Peter Martin of Havant, Hampshire, who died last year at the age of 91, as well as a fifth charge of £7,927 against 81-year-old Peter Haynes of Okehampton, Devon.

Dani has yet to comment on the incident, however she has made her first appearance on Instagram since the sentencing today.

The mother took to Instagram to celebrate their son’s six-month birthday by posting a sweet snapshot of Santiago kissing his head.

“My utter pride and joy,” she captioned the photo. “Handsome boy, 6 months tomorrow…”

In January of this year, Dani and Sammy welcomed their first child together.

“We are in a total baby bubble and enjoying every moment,” Dani remarked at the time.

Prior to Sammy’s sentencing, Dani revealed she was planned to have a second child within the next 24 months.

“I’ll probably wait till Santi is two,” Sammy stated in a YouTube video made before his court appearance.

“I don’t believe these things can be planned. When I’m ready, I’ll do it.”

“I’m not going to rush it… People who have two or more children under the age of one. When they’re older, I think it’ll be fantastic because they’re best friends.

“However, I’m sure that’s difficult. However, I believe you are unable to plan. I’m literally loving being Santi’s mother right now, and I’m love watching him grow up. I truly want to savor these times and not rush them.”