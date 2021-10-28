Dani Dyer finally speaks out about ex-boyfriend Sammy’s admission that they’re ‘linked together by blood.’

Sammy Kimmence, the father of Dani Dyer’s child, has spoken out about their relationship, claiming that they will always be “linked together by blood.”

‘Sorted with the Dyers,’ a podcast she co-hosts with her renowned father, included the former Love Island competitor.

She remarked: “On there,” she said “Your ex-boyfriend is never truly your pal. In my case, things are a little different.

“Obviously, I’ll always have a relationship with Santi’s father; but, having children changes everything.

“You’re related by blood, and you’ll always have a relationship with each other. However, there is still a line.” She said, ” “Why would you want to be friends with someone you used to date? You want to get back to living your life. There’s a reason you broke up.

“I think you should just leave it if you’ve broken up with someone.”

According to Mirror Online, her ex-boyfriend is currently serving a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found to be a conman who defrauded vulnerable retirees out of £34,000.

The scoundrel got two elderly people to leave with their money by promising to invest it for them, but instead he spent it all on his own extravagant lifestyle.

Kimmence deceived his partner into believing that things were not as awful as they appeared.

The pair parted up before his punishment after she learned the full scope of his misdeeds, but she claims she will always have a shared bond with him because of their 9-month-old baby, Santiago.

Dani is currently raising her children as a single parent while Sammy serves his time in prison.

She recently took to Instagram to retaliate against “the mom brigade” who chastised her for leaving her infant son with a babysitter she hired on an app.

She wrote on the post: “I’m a person with a heart. I have emotions. Every day, I have people pass judgment on me based on things that they have no knowledge of, thus I believe that people should simply relax out.

“Honestly, there are times when it’s just too much.”