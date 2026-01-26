Dani Dyer-Bowen Breaks Down on Celebrity SAS After Emotional Call from Home

Dani Dyer-Bowen was moved to tears on the latest episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after receiving a video call from her family. The emotional moment came as the five remaining contestants were allowed to connect with their loved ones ahead of the show’s final episode.

Emotional Showdown as Contestants Face Extreme Challenges

As part of the high-pressure reality show, which puts 14 celebrity contestants through a brutal Special Forces selection process, Dyer-Bowen, a former Love Island star, struggled with the intensity of the challenges. In a poignant scene, the 29-year-old broke down as she spoke to her husband, West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen, and their twin daughters, Summer and Star. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she confessed, her voice trembling with emotion.

Bowen, 29, offered words of encouragement during the tearful call, urging his wife to push through. “Go all the way, because you know you want it. You’ve got this far,” he reassured her.

The video call was part of the show’s penultimate episode, which saw the five celebrities receive emotional support from home. Former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen spoke with her mother, while retired Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm shared a touching conversation with her father. World Cup-winning rugby player Ben Cohen, 47, was also deeply moved during his conversation with ex-teammate Steve Thompson, admitting he had been grappling with “soul-searching” and difficult mental battles.

Meanwhile, Australian swimmer Mack Horton, who has kept a low profile during the competition, refused to answer his wife’s call, explaining that he prefers isolation to maintain focus during the tough challenges. “When we’re apart, I tend to isolate myself,” Horton revealed to the staff.

Alongside the emotional toll, the remaining contestants faced two grueling physical tasks. The first challenge involved running up a series of steep hills in 40°C heat, carrying 15kg backpacks. Midway through, they were forced to pick up heavy objects, including jerry cans, chains, and tyres, further testing their endurance. Allen, 33, collapsed from the strain of the heavy chains around her neck, while Dyer-Bowen told instructors, “My body can’t take any more. I’m in so much pain.”

The final test saw the contestants split into two teams, tasked with racing four miles through hostile terrain. Using clues from informants, they were meant to reach a safe house, but both teams were captured and taken hostage, setting the stage for the final showdown.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues to air on Channel 4 every Monday at 9pm, with the final episode expected to reveal who will endure the intense trials to the end.