Dangling workers were rescued from a broken scaffold 70 feet above ground by firefighters.

After the scaffolding beneath them fell, firefighters in Florida rescued two construction workers who were stranded approximately 70 feet above the earth. One man was dangling from the building by his harness.

The scaffolding fell on Wednesday at 3 p.m., trapping the two employees between the fifth and sixth floors of the oceanfront condo complex in Hallandale Beach, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The two employees were undertaking concrete restoration work on the building’s side when it collapsed, according to WSVN. One of the workers was dangling from the platform, and another was clinging to the collapsed scaffolding when firefighters arrived.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement that one worker was “hanging totally off the platform grasping his harness.” “The rappelling firefighter directed the other worker, who was hanging to the scaffolding, to an aerial ladder bucket and lowered to safety.” Firefighters were able to install cables on the building’s roof, and at 4:20 p.m., a firefighter was able to repel down from the top of the building to save the dangling worker.

In a statement, BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said, “Safety is always important, thus we always choose the manner of rescue that can provide the greatest degree of safety for both the victims and first responders.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, one of the workers was sent to a local hospital because his harness was causing him pain. According to WSVN, the entire rescue took less than an hour.

The remaining scaffolding will be removed, according to investigators, in order to determine what caused the collapse.

Two construction workers died in 2018 after the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed, according to the Washington Newsday. The incident occurred as the employees were working on the seventh level of a new hotel near Disney World in Florida.

Four workers were standing on the scaffolding when it gave out for unexplained reasons, according to Mike Jachles, public information officer for Orange County Fire Rescue. According to Jachles, two workmen instantly fell off the structure and perished.

The third worker, who received minor injuries, was able to cling to the scaffolding before climbing to safety. This is the fourth. This is a condensed version of the information.