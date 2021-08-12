‘Dangerously hot conditions’ are expected in the Northwest, according to an update to the Excessive Heat Warning.

Temperatures in Washington state are predicted to reach 106 degrees Fahrenheit from Thursday to Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which has issued severe heat advisories for numerous locations of the Northwest.

On Wednesday, the NWS issued an alert for “portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington” that will last until 8:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday.

The National Weather Service warned of “dangerously hot weather” with “afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees” and advised Washington residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on family and neighbors.”

Extreme heat during the day will be accompanied by “unusually warm nocturnal temperatures,” which will “substantially enhance the risk of heat-related illnesses.” “Those working or engaged in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable,” the NWS cautioned.

The NWS noted that an Excessive Heat Warning is issued when “the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it seem like it is 105 degrees or higher.”

By Sunday, the heat should have dissipated thanks to the cooling ocean air, and rain is forecast for Washington next week, which should bring the temperature down even more.

The NWS has issued Excessive Heat Warnings in numerous major metro areas in the northwest, including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, with “dangerously hot conditions” forecast in some regions, according to the NWS.

The NWS stated “abnormally hot conditions” will persist across much of the U.S. mainland through mid-week, including the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and mid-section of the country.

Governor Kate Brown has issued a state of emergency in Oregon, which will last until August 20th, in anticipation of a heat wave that will hit the state next week.

Several of the states hit by the heatwave, mostly in the Northwest, have summer high temperatures of around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Multiple areas have opened cooling facilities in response to the exceptionally high temperatures during the last two months, allowing inhabitants to escape the heat.

KOMO News reported that during a heat wave in Oregon and Washington in June, more than 100 individuals died from heat-related ailments, with 83 deaths documented in the area. This is a condensed version of the information.