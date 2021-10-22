Dangerous paedophile will most likely die in prison after abusing children for 27 years.

A “dangerous” sex offender who abused two girls and a boy on multiple occasions has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

John Woodward, a 74-year-old grandfather, was told at Liverpool Crown Court that he was “unlikely” to live out his sentence.

He must complete two-thirds of his sentence before applying for parole, and the judge granted him a four-year extension after concluding that he is a particularly dangerous offender.

After Woodward, who appeared via video link, was sentenced, his two female victims, who were in the public gallery for the hearing, sobbed and hugged each other.

One of them said in an impact statement that because of what he had done to her, she used to “take searing hot baths in order to feel clean.”

Her mental health had suffered as a result, and she had been unable to carry out business ideas that she had wanted to implement.

The male victim also described how he had developed anxiety and sadness as a result of his ordeal.

He didn’t realize what Woodward was doing to him was wrong at the time, but he afterwards realized “how horrible it was.”

Woodward, of Brookdale, Widnes, was convicted of 16 sexual offences against the three victims after a trial, although he maintains his innocence, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge Gary Woodhall said his crimes spanned 27 years and that he had “exploited their vulnerabilities” by grooming them and bribing them with money, booze, and cigarettes.

Despite the fact that he was aware that concerns about sexual assault involving the third victim had been raised and the authorities had been contacted, he proceeded to abuse her.

His criminal behavior, which began when she was 13, was only brought to the attention of the authorities when her mental health began to fail.

Because of his assault, she has been diagnosed with complicated post traumatic stress disorder.

“I am convinced you are dangerous and will pose such a concern in the future,” he said Woodward.

Prosecutor Charlotte Kenny said his crimes against the first victim occurred when she was between the ages of six and fifteen, and against the boy when he was between the ages of fourteen and fifteen, sometimes after viewing him pornography.

