‘Dancing Chris,’ who was previously barred from the entire town center, has been re-arrested.

After violating a criminal behavior order for the second time, a pest known as “Dancing Chris” will spend Christmas in jail.

Christopher Berry, known for his strange behavior, was arrested in Warrington on Monday for being drunk and disorderly (December 13).

Berry allegedly assaulted a police officer in Fennel Street, on the outskirts of town, while under the influence of alcohol.

The 66-year-old, who has no fixed address, appeared in Warrington magistrates’ court the following day (Tuesday) on four counts of breaking his CBO (criminal behaviour order), being drunk and disorderly, threatening behavior, and failing to comply with supervision requirements.

He pleaded guilty to the breach and received a sentence of 26 weeks in prison, with no additional punishment given for the other offenses. In addition, he was forced to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Berry, who earned the moniker “Dancing Chris” for dancing along the sides of Warrington roads, became such a nuisance that he was issued a CBO prohibiting him from entering the town centre for four years.

He was sentenced to a 12-week prison sentence for a previous breach of the CBO, which occurred just a week after it was granted in January 2020, and was sentenced to prison again in July of this year.

After a series of offences, including fighting, threatening violence, being drunk and disorderly, and public urinating, a CBO was issued restricting him from Warrington town centre.

Berry’s behavior was characterized as a “drain on the force’s resources” by Cheshire Police, who applied for the CBO at Warrington magistrates’ court.