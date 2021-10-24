Dan Walker talks about how he went from avoiding the dancing to performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dan Walker has admitted that he used to be “awkward and uncomfortable” on the dance floor, but that he now enjoys the “process of learning the different dances” on Strictly Come Dancing.

On Saturday’s show, the 44-year-old BBC Breakfast presenter danced a Viennese Waltz to Billy Joel’s She’s Always A Woman with his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova.

“I’m not a fantastic dancer, and I don’t think I’ll ever be one, but I’m loving the process of learning the different dances, and I never imagined I’d be in that situation,” Walker said.

“So that’s what Strictly is to me: it’s about someone like me, who’s always felt awkward and uncomfortable on the dancefloor and avoided it like the plague, being able to do what I did to MC Hammer last week, and hopefully dance a half-decent Viennese waltz.”

As they danced to one of his wife’s favorite songs on Saturday night’s broadcast, the TV host stated that his wife was the inspiration behind his performance.

“I could see on my wife’s face how much she enjoyed it when we danced it and she was like, ‘Oh, that’s lovely,” he said.

“You meet someone at the right time in your life,” Walker said of his dancing partner, adding, “I think Nadiya and I have developed a really good friendship, and we get on really well, and I’ve learned an awful lot from her.”

“That has been the nicest part of the program for me.”

The 32-year-old Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer agreed that her partner had taught her a lot this season, including how to feel more comfortable expressing herself in front of the camera.

“When I’m speaking in English, which is my fourth language, I sometimes worry if I’m understanding the question correctly, if I’m understanding all the terms, and Daniel says, ‘Well, if you don’t, just ask again,'” she continued.

“And he helped me feel a lot more at ease in front of the camera, allowing me to just speak what I was thinking about things.”

Walker also mentioned how helpful the other celebs have been to one another, even starting a group chat.