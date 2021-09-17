Dan Walker of the BBC hurried to A&E the day before Strictly Come Dancing premiered.

Dan Walker of BBC Breakfast has been taken to the hospital.

The 44-year-old presenter was scheduled to feature on the new season of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, which premieres tomorrow.

He has, however, acknowledged on Twitter that he is in A&E after colliding with his head while training.

His debut on the dancing competition has been postponed after he shared a selfie from his hospital bed with his 723k followers.

He explained, “Today’s got a little head drama!” I was referred to A & E today because I was feeling a little shaky after whacking my head on the huge glass window yesterday.

Dan went on to state that he is still recovering and thanked the NHS workers for their attention.

“A wonderful nurse named Karina examined my vitals at Barnet Hospital, and 6ft 9 Dr Erik Witt gave me a clear CT scan,” he claimed.

“No blood on the brain,” he said, “but I’ll have to relax for a few days.” I’ll be a little behind, but I’ll be back next week.

“The NHS is fantastic, and while I can’t reveal who my pro is, I can say she stayed in the car park for hours to make sure I was okay. She has a pal for life, no matter what happens on TV.”

Dan’s famous friends and followers wished him a fast recovery in the comments section.

“Ouch,” Louise Minchin, his former co-host, remarked. I’m sending you healing vibes in the hopes that you’ll feel well soon. X”

“To be perfectly honest, I’ve been scared since you tweeted last night,” Erin said. I’m glad you’re safe and sound, and I wish you a rapid recovery. After the week you’ve had, you deserve some time off.”

“I’m glad you got it checked out,” Alison said. “I hope you start to feel better soon.”

“Hope you’re feeling better soon, Dan x,” Jane wrote.