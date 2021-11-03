Dan Walker of Strictly Come Dancing was not on BBC Breakfast this morning.

Dan Walker was absent from the BBC Breakfast presenting lineup today, causing a dramatic shakeup.

Dan, who is now competing on Strictly Come Dancing, normally hosts the early morning show with co-host Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday.

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty usually take over the rest of the week.

According to the Daily Star, Charlie was hosting the show with Sally this morning (Wednesday) as they discussed climate change, Covid-19 vaccines, and other current events.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the unique situation.

“Breaking news: Dan is missing!” wrote one.

“How nice to see Sally with Charlie this morning as I get up bleary with my coffee!” said another.

Dan, meanwhile, hasn’t commented on his absence on social media, despite the fact that his most recent post was with his Strictly pro partner Nadiya Bychkova on Tuesday evening.

“Brilliant day filming at @ManUtd with @NadiyaBychkova for #Strictly,” Dan wrote on Twitter.

“She had never been there before and was looking forward to entering the dressing room. On the show coming Saturday, you’ll be able to see it.” Meanwhile, journalist Nina Warhurst cautioned Charlie to “Stay aware!” on today’s episode.

She joined on the show to discuss the COP26 summit now taking place in Glasgow.

Nina joked, “Today is all about banks and finance – keep awake! – because money truly talks when it comes to tackling climate change […].”

Nina, on the other hand, couldn’t help but retort to Charlie when he inquired, “Can I ask a question?” Is there such a thing as a Net Zero Aligned Financial Center? Is it a location or a concept?” Nina elaborated: “No, the plan is for the United Kingdom to be the first Net Zero Aligned-” “But is it like a unit?” Charlie couldn’t help but ask. Is it people, and if so, do they work there? Or is it just a principle’s idea?” “If you listen, Charlie-” Nina snarled. “I’m trying!” Charlie replied. That’s why I’m asking,” she says. Nina remarked curtly, “Well, I’m explaining it now.”