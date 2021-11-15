Dan Walker of BBC Breakfast replies to the Strictly Come Dancing criticism.

As he continued in Strictly Come Dancing for another week, BBC host Dan Walker implored Strictly viewers not to “yell at him.”

After Saturday night’s program, the TV actor, 44, and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova tied for last place with Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin with a score of 29.

However, after meeting Ramsay in the dreaded dance-off, Dragons’ Den stars Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec were sent home on Sunday night.

Craig Revel Horwood will be missing this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

“Please don’t shout at me,” Dan tweeted, followed by a laughing weeping fawn.