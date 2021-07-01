Dan Carden, a Liverpool MP, talks about how alcoholism nearly killed him twice.

In a very poignant speech in Parliament, Liverpool MP Dan Carden opened out about how alcohol addiction nearly took his life twice.

Mr Carden, the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Walton, spoke movingly of his mental health struggles as a young man coming to grips with his sexuality, and how this led to an alcohol addiction that nearly killed him.

The MP, who fought back tears on numerous occasions during a brave and amazing speech, said his alcohol problems nearly killed him, disclosed that he is now in his third year of recovery, and thanked everyone who had helped him along the way.

Mr Carden, who has represented Walton since 2017, talked during a discussion to mark Pride Month about his arduous journey in coming out as gay and the impact it had on his mental health.

“Just growing up LGBT – the cumulative effect of everyday denials, continual dread of being discovered, and internalized guilt – can produce a severe trauma,” he said.

“It took a long time for me to admit that I was having problems with my mental health and alcoholism. Actually, it took multiple interventions from people who truly cared for me.

“I denied I had a problem, controlled my feelings as I had learned as a child, and pretended to be alright.”

“Only in retrospect have I been able to understand that in my early twenties, I came dangerously close to losing my life to alcohol twice, only to be saved by the acts of others. Drinking was killing my body and harming me and my relationships in so many other ways.”

“Alcoholism isn’t about drinking every day or becoming drunk; it’s about losing who you are over time,” says the author.

“It was desperate solitude, shutting down my personal life and using a drug – alcohol – to make myself feel better, but ultimately to leave and give up on life.”

“I now realize that it has ruined most of my adult life,” the Labour MP remarked, referring to those who had assisted him on his path.