Damon Galgut, winner of the 2021 Booker Prize, says Africa’s population is growing.

After being named the winner of the 2021 Booker Prize, Damon Galgut remarked the “volume is going up on Africa.”

In a ceremony on Wednesday evening, the South African writer was announced as the winner of the literary prize for his novel The Promise.

After being nominated in 2003 and 2010, he finally won the prize at the third time of asking.

“The fact that the Nobel Prize laureate this year came from Africa, the fact that the Booker has gone to an African, would suggest that the volume is rising up on Africa,” he stated at a press conference after being announced the winner. I hope that this is a trend that will continue, and that people will take African writing more seriously, because we have a lot of outstanding writing.” The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah last month.

Galgut described his book’s “picture” of modern South Africa as “not a nice one.”

“I had no objective in presenting it that way,” he said, “but things aren’t perfect with us right now, so you might read it as a warning or a portrayal, I don’t know,” he said.

“South Africa is not alone at the moment in having a government that is severely detached from its people and what they require,” Galgut, 47, added.

He is the first South African winner since 1999, following in the footsteps of former winners Nadine Gordimer and JM Coetzee.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, and now that I’m here, I kind of feel like I shouldn’t be here,” Galgut remarked after being named the winner. This might have gone to any of the other incredible and talented people on this list, as well as a few others who aren’t.

"This has been a fantastic year for African writing, and I'd like to receive this award on behalf of all the stories shared and untold, the writers heard and unheard, from this incredible continent." Please continue to listen to us; there is much more to come."