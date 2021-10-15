Damien Moore, a Southport MP, pays tribute to Sir David Amess.

Sir David Amess, Merseyside’s only Conservative MP, has paid homage to him after his death this afternoon.

After MP Sir David Amess was allegedly stabbed numerous times during a surgery in his Southend West seat, a guy was apprehended.

Damien Moore, the Southport MP, has paid homage to his “friend,” for whom “nothing was ever too much bother.”

“I’m devastated to hear of the loss of my colleague and friend Sir David Amess,” Mr Moore wrote on his Facebook page.

“He was a good man, a hardworking local MP, and a role model for many.”

“Nothing was too much effort for him, and he always made time for everyone.” At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers.

“Rest in peace, Sir David.”

After allegations that Conservative MP Sir David Amess had been stabbed numerous times at a constituency surgery, Essex Police stated a man had died.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea,” the force said in a statement.

“At 12:05 p.m. today, we were dispatched to an address on Eastwood Road North” (Friday 15 October).

“When we arrived, we discovered a man who had been injured.”

“Emergency services attended to him, but he died at the site.”

“A 25-year-old male was swiftly arrested on suspicion of murder once authorities arrived on the scene, and a knife was seized.”

“At the moment, he is being held in custody.”

“At this time, we aren’t looking for anyone else in relation to this event.”

The 69-year-old was assaulted at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea today (Friday).