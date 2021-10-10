Dame Sarah Connolly is concerned about the future of opera singers in the United Kingdom.

Dame Sarah Connolly has expressed concern for British opera singers’ future if they are unable to “spend a significant amount of time in Europe building their careers.”

The mezzo-soprano has performed at some of the world’s most prominent venues, including London’s Royal Opera House and New York’s Metropolitan Opera, as well as Glyndebourne, Vienna, Bayreuth, and Paris.

The 58-year-old is concerned that if British singers are unable to establish themselves and study the operatic repertoire in all languages, they will be unable to compete with European vocalists.

“The future of opera in Europe is in very excellent hands,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, “but the future of British opera singers, I’m not so sure about.” I’m concerned that without some kind of situation where British musicians can spend a significant amount of time in Europe establishing their careers, what we have now – which is roughly 20% of global excellence, and some of the world’s greatest singers are British – where will the next generation come from if they can’t get known?” Not simply through competitions like Cardiff Singer of the World and other times when people are propelled into the spotlight. What about the hard effort of networking and going to work, like I did for months on end with William Christie?“Establishing yourself, getting audiences to hear you, working through the repertoire in all languages. How can we compete with our German, French, Portuguese, and Austrian counterparts if we aren’t well-known?” On the show, she played everything from Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven to Richard Wagner’s Der Ring.

Today (Sunday) at 11 a.m., Dame Sarah’s edition of Desert Islands Discs airs on BBC Radio 4, and on Friday at 9 a.m.