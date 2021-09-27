Dame Louise Ellman, a former Labour MP from Liverpool, has returned to the party.

Dame Louise, who served as the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside from 1997 to 2019, left Labour two years ago, claiming antisemitism within the party and a failure to address it.

In a statement released today, she said she had “returned to her political home” and applauded Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“I am sure that, under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the party is once again led by a man of conviction in whom the British people and Britain’s Jews can have faith,” Dame Louise added.

“While there is still much more to be done to combat antisemitism in the party, I am heartened by the efforts that have already been taken and the progress that has been made thus far.”

“Keir has demonstrated a readiness to face both anti-Jewish bigots and the toxic society that has allowed antisemitism to flourish,” she continued. He has shown leadership and, more importantly, action in starting the process of eradicating antisemitism. He has my whole backing.”

The former MP described the rule amendments approved at the party’s conference this week, which sparked much debate and criticism, as a “essential step” toward ensuring the party’s disciplinary systems are fit for purpose.

Dame Louise, who is now 75, said she was “devastated” to be driven out of Labour after 55 years of membership, and she praised individuals inside the party who stood up to antisemitism.

“I thank them for their courage,” she added. I understand that many of those who departed may be unable to return. Similarly, the party still has a lot of work to do to make amends for the harm and devastation done to the Jewish community.

“Labor must work tirelessly every day to reclaim their faith and confidence.”

When he was elected Labour leader last year, Starmer made combating antisemitism inside the party his top goal.

"I will now return to continue this struggle from within the Labour Party," Dame Louise said in her statement. I do it with the confidence that Keir is aware of the magnitude of the.