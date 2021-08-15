Dame Esther Rantzen adds, “Yes, I’d go naked on Naked Attraction.”

Dame Esther Rantzen has startled her legions of fans by saying that she enjoys roaming about her yard naked – and dreams of appearing on Channel 4’s Naked Attraction.

The 81-year-old, whose career in television and radio began in 1968, told the Daily Star newspaper that she enjoys “shocking” her family with her filthy confessions and doesn’t mind stripping off to feel more at ease.

Dame Esther, who lives in Hampshire’s New Forest, currently hosts a Boom Radio program with her daughter Rebecca Wilcox, and says that since the epidemic, the show has gone virtual, which allows her to dress in “comfortable” clothes for work – and tease her daughter along the way. “It makes her a little nervous,” she explained, “because I enjoy shocking her.”

And she hasn’t kept her fondness for removing a few garments to herself, having cautioned Charlie Dimmock about her braless tendencies on the TV show Ground Force. She cautioned Dimmock that not wearing a bra during her time on the BBC show, which lasted from 1997 to 2005, would cause her to be remembered for the wrong reasons, but Dame Esther said: “For example, I admitted that I wandered around the garden topless. The gardener was taken aback, to say the least.”

“I told her I was a child of the 1960s, but my daughter pointed out that this occurred in the 1980s, so I had no excuse,” she continued. I wasn’t even 80 at the time.”

Dame Esther has lately featured on a number of reality series, having created a name for herself in the Australian jungle when she competed on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2008, finishing eighth. She’s also featured on First Dates and placed eighth on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 with dancing partner Anton du Beke, embracing the glitz and glamour of scorching dance routines and daring outfits.

But she now appears to be aiming for something that requires even less clothing than Strictly: She told the Daily Star, “I’ve been curious about Naked Attraction since I enjoy startling my family.” “I assumed I’d be.” “The summary comes to an end.”