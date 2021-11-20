Dame Arlene Phillips’ real age, family sorrow, and companion on I’m A Celebrity

Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE, is one of 10 celebrity participants confirmed for this year’s competition. I’m a famous person… I’m trying to get out of here.

The 78-year-old is the show’s oldest contestant, joining other celebrities such as GMB’s Richard Madeley, Breakfast anchor Louise Minchin, and soap star Danny Miller on their journey to North Wales to compete in the ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec.

In fact, she is the show’s oldest campmate, but that isn’t preventing the former Strictly judge from attempting to enter a fantasy realm to help her endure the infamous Trials.

I’m a famous person. 2021: The ‘toughest’ Gwrych Castle camp is revealed for the first time. “I am always the oldest and therefore I am used to it,” the Dame explained, stressing that age won’t mean a jot while she’s in the Castle. Arlene grew up in Lancashire and went to Manchester High School.

The singer wanted to be a ballet dancer and began taking classes at the age of three. She went on to learn ballet and tap dance at Manchester’s Muriel Tweedy School.

Arlene’s mother, who died of leukemia at the age of 43, had always shown a desire to dance, which encouraged her to pursue it professionally.

Arlene rose to prominence as the director and choreographer of Hot Gossip, a British dance troupe she founded in 1974, and they were chosen to be a regular feature on The Kenny Everett Show after being seen by British television director David Mallet.

Hot Gossip were known for their risqué outfits and highly acclaimed dance routines, and in the early 1980s, they were given their own television special, The Very Hot Gossip Show, on Channel 4.

Arlene later joined the judging panel for BBC’s iconic Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood, and Bruno Toniolo.

Craig, a fellow panelist, she believes, will think she’s insane for stepping into the Castle.

“Craig will respond, ‘Darling, are you insane?!” the ex-judge predicted.

“I still can’t believe I’m doing it, but I admire and respect everyone who has.”

