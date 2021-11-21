Dame Arlene Phillips of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity stuns viewers by revealing her true age.

On tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Dame Arlene Phillips shocked viewers by revealing her age.

In the latest season of the famous ITV show, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge is one of ten contenders seeking to be proclaimed King or Queen of the Castle.

Arlene, David Ginola, Kadeena Cox, and Matty Lee were among the first to meet up on Sunday’s premiere show.

She was, however, a member of the losing team in the Hell Hole Challenge, and as a result, she was sent to the terrible Clink.

Those who end up in the Castle Clink will be on basic rations and will be forced to sleep on the rough floor.

When Richard Madeley was defeated by Frankie Bridge in the Turrets of Terror Challenge, Arlene’s squad was doomed to spend the rest of their lives in The Clink.

The Dame stunned fans when she revealed her true age while prepared for a night in The Clink.

“I am about to sleep in the worst bed I have ever seen in my 78 years,” she stated.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to compliment Arlene on how wonderful she looks at the age of 78.

I can’t believe Arlene Phillips is 78 years old; she looks amazing.”

“OMG..did she say 78… holy moly…GO ARLENE GIRL..!!!” said Vivienne.

Aimee said, “@arlenephillips is 78 years old, and I can’t believe it. She has a stunning appearance.” Mark had this to say: “Arlene Phillips does not appear to be 78 years old; in fact, she appears to be much younger. Amazing!” “Arlene Phillips is 78?” Morgan tweeted. “Am I the only one who is utterly startled that Arlene Philips is 78?” Leoni wondered. Kerry stated, “Arlene is 78 years old!! What do you mean, sorry?! …