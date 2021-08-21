Dallas Hospital to Open 4th COVID Ward; Since December, the county has seen the most new cases in a single day.

A hospital in Dallas is planning to open a fourth COVID-19 unit to deal with an influx of new patients after the county’s greatest number of new cases in a single day since December.

As cases from the highly dangerous Delta variety continue to rise, Parkland Memorial Hospital announced Friday that it will likely need to expand its coronavirus treatment clinics.

The hospital’s top medical officer, Joseph Chang, warned NBC 5 that the facility would soon run out of resources.

“I don’t see how we can escape having to open a fourth [ward].” I’m just wondering if I’ll have to open any more. We’ll do it if we have to,” Chang told the news organization. “We’re going to try our best. But we will run out of resources at some point, and that will be a very, very difficult day.”

Parkland Hospital was compelled to relocate several pregnant patients earlier this month to make place for more COVID patients. Chang said the situation is so bad that he wishes he could invite people into his coronavirus wards for a 10-minute tour only to see patients fighting for their lives.

“This is for real, guys. “We aren’t making this up,” Chang stated. “In my COVID ward, people are actually appearing like fish out of sea. If they could just see it once, no one would want to be that person.”

Parkland Hospital is one of the country’s largest, with an annual average of more than 1 million patient visits. Coronavirus hospitalizations at Parkland increased from 110 to 150 in just four days, according to Chang. The great majority of existing patients — 90 percent – are not immune to the disease.

“The percentage of vaccinated patients among all patients is so low that it isn’t even worth mentioning. Chang said on Friday, “That’s dramatic.”

Parkland is seeing an increase in hospitalizations among younger people as the Delta variety spreads, according to Chang. Now, 40% of current patients are under the age of 50, while 20% are above the age of 65, a significant shift from January, when the majority of patients were older. Chang predicted that the situation would quickly deteriorate. This is a condensed version of the information.