Dalian Atkinson, a fan favorite, helped Aston Villa win the League Cup in 1994.

Dalian Atkinson was a fan favorite at Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Aston Villa, winning a Match Of The Day goal-of-the-season award in 1992/93 and scored the opening goal in the 1994 League Cup Final for Villa against Manchester United.

After joining Wednesday for £450,000 from Ipswich, the Shropshire-born striker scored 10 goals for the South Yorkshire club in 1989-90, earning a £1.7 million transfer to Real Sociedad in Spain.

After a season in Spain, where he scored in an away win against Barcelona, Atkinson was reunited with former Wednesday manager Ron Atkinson, who bought him for £1.6 million to Aston Villa in the summer of 1991.

On August 15, 1992, the then 24-year-old striker had the distinction of scoring Villa’s first Premier League goal, an equalizer against Ipswich in a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Atkinson scored the first goal in the new competition against Leeds United just a few days later at Villa Park.

Known for his direct manner and pace during his playing days, as well as his love of fast vehicles, Atkinson has been in poor health in recent years.

In the summer of 2012, the former athlete was diagnosed with high blood pressure and prescribed medication, according to the trial of the police officer accused of his murder.

He exhibited a thickening of the heart muscle in the left ventricle, according to an ECG heart rhythm check, and tests revealed poor renal function.

At the age of 44, Atkinson was offered medicine for high blood pressure, but he refused to take it, preferring to manage his condition through dietary adjustments.

His next reported encounter with medical personnel was in March 2016, when he was brought to Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital with headaches, impaired vision, dizziness, and a general sensation of ill health.

Atkinson was moved to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to be treated at an emergency eye clinic after doctors diagnosed him with acute kidney failure and malignant hypertension.

On March 7, he was relocated to a High Dependency Unit.