Dalgliesh on Channel 5: narrative, number of episodes, full cast list, premiere date and time.

Tonight, Channel 5 premieres a new adaptation of PD James’ best-selling detective books.

The show follows Adam Dalgliesh as he investigates bizarre murder cases in 1970s England.

Shroud for a Nightingale, The Black Tower, and A Taste for Death are the three stories that have been adapted.

DCI Adam Dalgliesh investigates the death of a student poisoned during a training exercise at a nursing school in episodes one and two.

What’s going on in Dalgliesh?

Adam Dalgliesh is played by Bertie Carvel from Doctor Foster, and his colleague Charles Masterson is played by Jeremy Irvine.

Mirren Mack, Natasha Little, Paul Mallon, and Siobhán Cullen are among the other cast members.

How many Dalgliesh episodes are there?

Six episodes are comprised of three two-part films.

Every week, episodes air on Thursday and Friday.

The second installment of the first narrative will air at 9 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

The second and third stories will appear on November 11 and 12, and November 18 and 19, respectively.