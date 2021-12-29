Dale W. Wood, a venture capitalist, discusses his outlook for 2022.

According to the National Venture Capital Association’s (NVCA) 2021 Yearbook, the US venture ecosystem included approximately 10,800 companies benefiting from venture capital funding across the country by the end of 2020. Around 3,680 venture funds were managed by 1,965 VC companies, totaling around $548 billion in assets under management. Around 2.5 million people were employed by startups supported by venture capitalists, with $164 billion in total capital spent in the United States.

Despite the global pandemic’s economic impact, the figures show that the US venture capital industry is thriving. What is the key to the industry’s tenacity? It is the consequence of unremitting labor, according to Dale W. Wood, founder and CEO of worldwide investment firm Dale Ventures. “Ideas come and go,” Wood adds, “but what makes a great firm is hard effort, careful execution, and unwavering determination.” Wood is known around the world for his ability to spot gems in the rough. From South African miners to Australian tech tycoons, he’s been approached by a range of fund-seeking companies. As a result, he’s seen both game-changing ideas and those that never make it past the drawing board. His accomplishments and disappointments have molded him into the expert he is today.

Smaller investors do not provide the same results as more seasoned financial professionals since they do not fully appreciate the subtle aspects of macroeconomics. Wood has been investing in potential startups in order to ensure that brilliant ideas can become profitable enterprises. He invests more than just money; he also devotes a significant amount of time and resources to learning and growing alongside the industry.

Wood’s success is a result of a combination of natural ability and academic understanding. He holds an MBA in international business from Southern Methodist University’s Edwin L. Cox School of Business.

Dale Ventures’ success is the result of years of hard work, devotion, and a willingness to use his setbacks as stepping stones to success. His Dubai-based investment holding company has sponsored enterprises in the business, banking, media, and technology sectors, as well as consumer services and real estate.

HealthYes! was developed by Wood as a solution to expedite the process for patients awaiting test results. Patients often had to wait up to two months for their results, according to Wood.