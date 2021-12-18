Daisy Midgeley’s secret pop star history is revealed on ITV’s Coronation Street.

Daisy Midgeley has been a pivotal figure on Coronation Street since her debut in November of last year.

Charlotte Jordan plays Jenny Connor’s scheming step-daughter, and the actress believes her character will become a “iconic” Corrie bad girl like Tracy Barlow.

Since her arrival to Weatherfield, she has ruffled feathers and played a role in her mother’s divorce from ex-husband Johnny Connor.

ITV Coronation Street viewers agree with Curtis when he confesses to Emma that she has suddenly become a love interest for Daniel Osbourne, which has had an impact on Summer Spellman.

When she assumed Daniel invited her to see a play, the unhappy youngster developed love feelings for her teacher, prompting her to dump boyfriend Aadi Alahan.

Summer, on the other hand, was distraught when she realized Daniel had asked her to babysit so he could go to the theater with Daisy.

This caused her to become envious of Daisy, and admirers were frightened this week that she would develop an eating disorder as a result.

Charlotte’s continuing participation in key storylines suggests that her time in Weatherfield will continue, although the 26-year-career old’s nearly took a different path.

Charlotte told the Mirror that she was scouted to join a pop band when she was 16, and she even posted images of herself with Geri Horner of the Spice Girls on her social media pages.

The project, however, never really got off the ground, and the music dream came to a halt.

“I was with them for over two years, but we never got launched in the end,” she explained. We rehearsed choreography, bonded and formed a friendship, and recorded a bunch of songs, but we never published a single or even came up with a name.

“We went by so many different names that the management eventually just called us The Band.” It had been a steep learning curve.

“I assumed it would be different if I were alone, but it wasn’t.” It wasn’t until I was a little older that I realized what acting was all about. “The summary comes to an end.”