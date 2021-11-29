Daisy George has been identified as the girl who was accidentally killed by her father while on a hunting trip.

Daisy George, an 11-year-old girl who was accidently shot dead by her father on a hunting trip in Texas, has been identified.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received calls reporting a hunting mishap. Daisy George, a junior at Hallsville Junior High School, has been identified as the victim after her parents consented to release her identify publicly, according to Fox 8.

According to the network, officers discovered Daisy’s father accidently shot her with a high-powered firearm in the area of Young Road and Hickey Road near Hallsville after receiving phone calls.

When emergency crews discovered Daisy, they recognized she had life-threatening injuries and requested a helicopter, but bad weather made it impossible.

Daisy died as a result of her injuries and was pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

“After life-saving efforts were provided, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased,” according to a statement received by Fox 8.

A HCSO crime scene investigator and officials of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are now conducting an investigation into the shooting.

“In honor of Daisy George’s favorite color, all staff and students around the district are invited to wear purple tomorrow,” Hallsville Junior High wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Deborah George of Hallsville set up a GoFundMe campaign after Daisy’s death to help pay for her funeral expenses.

The following was written on the page: “On November 27, God was visited by an angel whose life had been cut short.

“We lost a really lovely little girl in a hunting accident. She was always cracking jokes and trying to cheer everyone up. She enjoyed drawing her heart.

“Daisy adored being in the great outdoors. I’m always up for a new challenge, big or small. Please assist us in putting this young girl to sleep. Thank you so much for your assistance.” The GoFundMe page has raised $6,685 out of a $10,000 goal as of Monday morning.

Hallsville Junior High and the HCSO have been contacted by the Washington Newsday for comment.

Daisy was the 18th kid aged 11 or under, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects statistics about shootings across the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.