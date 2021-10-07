Daisy from Coronation Street encounters a new love interest, but not all is as it seems.

Daisy was overjoyed when she saw a new face on Coronation Street tonight.

Daisy’s day didn’t start out well when Daniel turned down her date offer.

Jenny’s stepmother explained what happened to her by saying they were unsuitable.

She then pushed Daisy to serve Leo, a newcomer to the Rovers.

Leo will be staying for a while, as it was subsequently shown that he is working on the sinkhole at Gail Platt’s house.

However, not everything is as it appears.

Someone has attracted Leo’s attention when he arrives at the Rovers with a bouquet of flowers, but as he approaches the bar, he overhears Jenny telling Daisy that she is enjoying her freedom and is done with relationships, according to next week’s teasers.

Daisy admires Leo’s flowers and agrees that giving him a chance would be worthwhile.

Daisy, on the other hand, notices the note that came with the flowers and points out that the flowers were intended for Jenny, not her, and that Leo clearly has feelings for her.

Jenny is charmed when Leo invites her out for a drink; in the meantime, Johnny confides in Carla that he believes his life has lost its meaning, and she responds by offering him a consulting job at the plant.

However, while he converses with an old business acquaintance with Carla at the Bistro, he is startled to see a glammed-up Jenny enter with Leo.