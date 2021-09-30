Dad’s tears as he recalls his last hug with his daughter, who was slain during a sleepover.

The father of an 11-year-old girl who was slain during a sleepover at her closest friend’s house says he’d “rather it be me than her.”

Connie Gent, Charlie Gent’s daughter, was staying with Lacey Bennett, her brother John, and Terri Harris on September 19 when they were killed in a “violent attack.”

Police discovered their bodies after receiving a call about Ms Harris’s partner Damien Bendall’s well-being.

After police discovered the remains of Connie, Lacey, John, and Ms Harris in the property in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, Mr Bendall was detained on suspicion of murder.

In an emotional interview, Mr Gent paid tribute to his “wonderful baby girl” and urged parents to cherish the time they had with their children.

And he sobbed as he remembered his farewell embrace with his daughter.

“Connie was one of the loveliest girls you’ll ever meet,” he told ITV. She was unique, and she could have been anything she desired.

“I’d rather it was me than her because she has her entire life ahead of her.”

Mr Gent stated that Connie and her closest friend Lacey were “inseparable” and that “sleepovers were always a thing” for them, so he had no reservations about her staying over.

The couple had spent their final day alive putting together a sweet shop to raise money for charity.

When their inquests began on Monday, their young lives were tragically cut short in what a coroner described as a “violent attack.”

“It’s your worst possible nightmare,” said Mr Gent, who identified Connie’s body. Connie had an uncanny capacity to make me laugh.

“She was like a sister to me. There are no words to describe how much I will miss my tiny child. My entire universe has vanished. Nobody compares to Connie; she was one in a hundred billion.

“It’s the last thing you expect to happen when your daughter is sleeping out; after all, aren’t they just having fun?

“There are a million ways you can try to change it, or the events leading up to it – but just thinking about it will kill you.”

Mr Bendall, 31, was remanded in custody after being accused with four charges of murder. “The summary has come to an end.”