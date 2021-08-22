Dad’s final words after assassinating his two boys while they were sleeping.

Moments before he was executed for murdering his two children, a father prayed to the Lord for compassion.

Felix Spicer was arrested after his two kids, William Spicer, 13, and Henry Spicer, three, were discovered in the bedroom of their New Brighton house with their throats slit.

The double murder of the two children in 1890 was described by police as a “slaughterhouse,” and it shocked the Wirral borough.

On the night of the murder, Felix Spicer, who was known as a “quiet gentleman” by many, attempted to knife his wife Mary.

She was stabbed in the face, neck, and arms, but she managed to flee to a local grocery store for safety before Spicer was apprehended.

The horrible finding of their two children’s necks cut by police followed.

This is the story behind Spicer’s decision to murder his two youngest boys.

After nine months at sea, Felix Spicer, a ship’s rigger, returned home to Richmond Street, New Brighton, with his partner Mary and six children in September 1889.

Mary, who was half his age and had met him when she was sixteen, became pregnant practically soon, was only half his age.

The pair had never married, but Mary had always gone by the name Spicer to avoid embarrassment.

They maintained a refreshment room on Victoria Road nearby, but an altercation occurred when Mary refused to put Spicer’s name on the license, despite the fact that he was 60 years old.

Their relationship deteriorated, and at the start of the 1890 holiday season, Mary moved out and slept in the refreshment rooms, while the children were cared after by a nurse on Richmond Street.

The Spicer family’s address also had a servant and a lodger, but there were no foreshadowings of the horrors to come.

Spicer even assisted in putting his two youngest children to bed on the day of the heinous murders.

When Mary heard the sound of breaking glass and went downstairs to investigate in the early hours of May 25, 1890, his calm and serene demeanor shifted.

Spicer was apprehended by two officers on Richmond Street. “The summary has come to an end.”