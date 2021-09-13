Dad, whose skin appeared to be on fire, claimed it was all in his brain.

Edward Denmark, from Moreton, Wirral, said the agony was so excruciating that he had to sleep in the dead of winter without blankets.

“The anguish pushed me to the brink at times – sheets felt like sandpaper,” the 60-year-old stated.

Edward, a combat veteran and father to Christy, 36, and Nathan, 33, said he sensed something wasn’t right despite doctors telling him his initial symptoms were due to leftover nightmares and “trauma” from the Falklands War.

He was finally diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, three years later.

“They put me on a program called ‘watch and wait,’ which is essentially like saying ‘you have cancer, but it isn’t doing anything, so we won’t treat it,’” he previously told The Washington Newsday.

“I bent over to pick something up eight weeks later and it shattered my spine in six places; I thought I was having a heart attack. The agony was unbearable.

“They took me to the hospital and gave me an x-ray.

“They put me on a temporary ward for the night and then sent me home, saying, ‘You’re fine, it was just a twinge.’”

Edwards, however, collapsed in the shower after three days of “agony,” and his wife took him back to the hospital, where they discovered the breaks they had previously “missed.”

He was put on treatment and slated for a stem cell transplant eleven days later.

“It came as a shock because no one in my family has it,” Edward explained.

“I have to say, the stem cell transplant is the worst thing in the world; you just want to die going through it. It was a nightmare.”

Edward claimed he had just started his 16th cycle of chemotherapy during Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s terminal, and this will kill me,” he said.

“However, for the time being, the chemo is working, and when it stops, they will try something new.

“I have chemo fog, which is quite normal, but it means I can lose my keys or forget to put the kettle in the freezer, my.”

