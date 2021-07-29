Dad, who went swimming in the sea, said he “might never walk again.”

On Saturday, Kevin Gallagher, 56, was swimming in an alcove beach in Douglas, Isle of Man, when he was tragically killed.

His niece, Tolsa Bentley, 31, told The Washington Newsday that her uncle, like the rest of the island, spent last weekend at the beach.

“He was just doing what others do, jumping in the sea and enjoying a fantastic afternoon,” Tolsa explained.

“And he went back in, not realizing how far the tide had receded.

“It was just one of those things; he absolutely miscalculated it and hit head first on some rocks beneath the water that he was completely unaware of.”

“He was still conscious, he just couldn’t move,” Tolsa recalled of her uncle’s mistimed plunge, which ended in him fracturing his neck and cutting his spinal cord.

Kevin was transferred to a hospital on the Isle of Man, but on Monday he was flown to Liverpool’s Walton Centre for specialist treatment.

“He’s sedated and stable,” Tolsa explained, “and they’re simply running further scans on him to see the full depth of what’s gone on.”

“James, 32, and Jasmin, 31, his son and daughter, have left the Isle of Man and are with him.”

“It doesn’t even seem real,” she said, “and I know it sounds strange because it’s only been a few days, but it’s difficult for us to wrap our heads around it.”

“It’s such a drastic change in Kevin’s personality, from being active and enjoying life to possibly not being able to walk again.”

Tolsa has created a Gofundme page to seek funds to assist Kevin’s children with travel fees and to allow them to be with their father in Liverpool while he undergoes treatment.

“He’s the life and soul of anywhere,” Tolsa remarked about her uncle. Kevin Gallagher is well-known in the Isle of Man; everyone knows who he is. Let’s put it this way: he’s adored.

“It’s difficult to speculate on what’s to come since we don’t know.”

