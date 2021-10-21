Dad, who was told by the Taliban that he “must be killed,” wins the battle to stay in Liverpool.

Three weeks after The Washington Newsday reported on his story, a father of two who found up on a Taliban hit list has gained the right to remain in Liverpool.

Despite the threat to his life, Omid Sarwary was assured he could be deported back to Afghanistan since the deadly hardline group had lost control of some areas.

However, earlier this year, the Taliban took advantage of the withdrawal of western soldiers and launched a lightning-fast onslaught, brushing aside any resistance and seizing control of the country.

Omid’s problems started in 2017, when he was a happy family guy working for a British company at an airport in Herat, Afghanistan.

In August of that year, the security officer and interpreter, who worked for the Olive Group, began receiving a series of phone calls from persons working for a top Taliban leader designated Molvi Abdus Samad in court filings.

The males on the phone pleaded with Omid to assist them in getting to the airport, but the now 29-year-old refused, changed his phone number, and reported the calls to his Olive Group bosses.

The Taliban, predictably, would not leave it there, and threatening letters began arriving at his family’s house, ordering him to cease dealing with outsiders and “spying.”

Omid reported the letters to the local police, who informed him there was little they could do outside of his workplace to safeguard him.

He had no choice but to depart after receiving the third letter, and he embarked on a journey that saw him separated from his wife and young children for four years.

It claimed, “Heading with the Taliban emblem and written in the name of Samad: “We had previously told you to clean up your act and cease serving foreigners.

“It has come to our attention that you have begun new jobs with them, providing transportation services to and from the base for the employees.

“As a result, the commission has decided to impose a severe penalty: you must be executed.

“Wherever you are in the country, our suicide bombers will find you and murder you, just as they did. ”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”