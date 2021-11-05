Dad who was imprisoned for his daughter’s’murder’ has been released after she appears in front of the police.

After his “dead” daughter popped up in front of the cops, a 61-year-old man who had been in prison for three years after being charged with murdering his daughter was eventually released.

Lalaram, a native of Uttar Pradesh in India, was released from prison last week after his “murdered” daughter Soni showed up in the office of a top police official. News 18 said that she filed a complaint before asking her father’s release.

Soni was originally reported missing in 2016, according to local media. Lalaram then went to the police station to submit a report against four people in his village. Despite his efforts to locate his daughter and establish his innocence, authorities arrested him in 2018. He was charged with his daughter’s murder.

The cops also prepared a charge sheet based on conspiracy and fake evidence, despite the case’s merits, according to the report. He was then imprisoned, and he has been there for the past three years.

His daughter, on the other hand, returned to the police station last week after learning of her father’s imprisonment. Soni approached a senior police officer to inform him that she was still alive. Despite the fact that it is unknown where she has been for the past many years, the girl is alleged to have told authorities that she left the house of her own free will and that her father had no involvement.

Lalaram claims that he was beaten and tortured by police officers into “confessing the crime.” Officials investigating his daughter’s abduction also threatened to accuse his innocent son-in-law unless he paid bribes, he claimed.

Following this, the man was released and a probe of the cops implicated in the conspiracy was ordered by the local court. The judge has also ordered that the four people named by Lalaram in his complaint be investigated.

Last year, authorities in the Indian city of Aligarh discovered a body inside a luggage in a similar event. Warisha, 24, was “recognized” as the victim, who was “murdered” by her in-laws. Her husband and his relatives were charged with murder and sentenced to prison. However, the “dead” woman reappeared in front of a police station a year later. Police closed their investigation into the crime without conducting a DNA test, it was later learned.