Dad, who was diagnosed with an ear infection, passes away surrounded by his family.

A Liverpool FC fanatic whose relatives and friends described him as “hilarious” died of a rare disease that doctors initially mistook for a typical ear infection.

Kevin Madeley, who died in June at the age of 52, was a young man. He and his wife, Fiona, had been married for nearly 30 years and had two children, Stephanie, 29, and Amber, 22.

Emilia, his 11-month-old granddaughter, was someone he adored.

When Fiona’s husband Kevin was forced to take time off in 2019 with what was initially assumed to be an ear infection, she noted he had not had a day off work in over ten years.

“He’d been to a funeral and was just getting ready to go to work and realized that he was pretty dizzy,” Fiona, 49, told The Washington Newsday.

“He became ill, and at first, they only treated him for an inner ear infection.”

Kevin’s condition worsened despite his GP’s prescription for medication, and it began to compromise the way he moved and the use of his arm.

After four weeks of deteriorating symptoms, he was admitted to the hospital for examinations, which revealed that the infection had spread to his spinal fluid.

“Most individuals it would just come out of their bodies,” Fiona explained, “but very occasionally it will travel into the spinal fluid, which is what happened to Kevin.”

“There isn’t much known about it, and the problem is that the symptoms people experience can be mistaken for something else,” she continued. It’s called the chameleon because it can change its appearance.

“A lot of the neurological damage is already done by the time it’s diagnosed.”

Kevin was eventually diagnosed with Immune Mediated Cerebellar Ataxia, a rare ailment that many of the specialists who treated him had never heard of.

The father from Crewe was referred to a Sheffield-based expert team.

Fiona stated the sickness had worsened to the point that he couldn’t move or turn in bed.

She went on to say, “He needed full-time care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” He couldn’t swallow anything.

“Watching him deteriorate was one of the most difficult things for me.”

