Dad, who marketed cannabis under the name ‘Joker the Grower,’ had £27,000 stashed away in his airing closet.

A narcotics dealer who sold ‘Joker the Grower’ cannabis had £27,000 stashed in an airing cupboard.

Jake Hampson’s Belle Vale residence also included tubs of the Class B substance sorted by flavor and “merchandise” labeled “Joker the Grower.”

After failing to learn from prior run-ins with the law, the father was sentenced to prison today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Before a strip search, the father of five tried to hide a sock full of cocaine in the police van.

In May 2020, police raided Hampson’s Cranleigh Road residence, discovering 84.5 grams of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin divided by flavor.

The pills were estimated to be worth between £1,090 and £1,616 on the market.

Prosecutor Reginald Mills stated “merchandise” labeled “Joker the Grower” was also discovered.

Officers uncovered a box holding roughly £27,000 in an airing cupboard at the residence, as well as two Rolex watches belonging to Hampson.

The medications were for Hampson’s personal use, the seeds were “souvenirs,” and the money came from a family business that was closed during the pandemic lockdown.

In the case of the cannabis, he was charged with possession with intent to provide Class B drugs, as well as possession of criminal property in the case of the cash.

Both counts were confessed by the 28-year-old, who was able to present receipts for the luxury timepieces.

In August 2018, he was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, for possession with intent to provide Class B drugs, according to the court.

When Hampson was stopped in a Seat Leon on Bridgehouse Lane in Fazakerley just over a year later after switching lanes on the East Lancs without signaling, causing another driver to brake, he admitted he had broken the law.

Because of his “apparent sleepiness” and the “smell of cannabis” from the vehicle, the officer who observed it and stopped him “formed the opinion” that Hampson was under the influence of drugs.

He was found to be driving under the influence of cannabis and was given a two-year community order, which he then violated by failing to do unpaid work and comply with curfew conditions.

The defense attorney, Gary Lawrenson, stated that his client hailed from a. “The summary has come to an end.”