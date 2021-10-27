Dad, who ‘loved life,’ passes away on his birthday during a family vacation.

On his 52nd birthday, a father of four who ‘loved life’ died while on a family vacation in Greece.

Phil Boyd, from Bootle, had a heart attack in his hotel room while on holiday in Kos with his soon-to-be bride Lucy Garrett and family.

The tragedy occurred on October 19, just three days before the couple’s wedding.

Since The Washington Newsday broke the news of Phil’s death last night, tributes have poured in.

“How awful heart goes out to his family and friends,” Rebecca Leyland wrote on social media.

Casey Boyd expressed his thoughts as follows: “Phil, my lovely uncle. I can’t believe you’re no longer among us; I miss you.” According to Rob Blu, “Life can be cruel, as this anecdote illustrates. My heartfelt condolences to the family.” Phil leaves behind his spouse of 21 years, Lucy, and four children, Rebecca, 29, Sophie, 20, Jimmy, 16, and Teddy, six.

Beverley Longsden, a friend, told The Washington Newsday: “Phil was laid-back and content; he simply enjoyed life. When he was young, he enjoyed listening to music and sang along with it.

“On his birthday, he suffered a major heart attack and died instantly. That day, he would have been 52 years old.” Phil and Lucy, both 38, from Walsall, West Midlands, had planned to marry in Mexico but had to postpone their plans due to coronavirus limitations.

During this time, Phil had a heart attack and needed a stent, which he received in June 2020.

Later, the couple rescheduled their wedding for Kos, Greece, where they flew off on October 13, only days before Phil died.

After his pre-existing medical condition was not revealed to the company, the family is now soliciting funds to bring Phil’s body home, which is not covered by their travel insurance.

Lucy is “broken” since Phil’s death, according to Beverley, who described their connection as a true “love tale.”

Beverley explained: "He was older than her when she met him when she was 16 years old. She physically fell because he labored for the fair."