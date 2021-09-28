Dad, who had a “true enthusiasm for whatever he did,” passed away at the age of 37.

At the age of 37, a father of two who had a “true enthusiasm for whatever he accomplished” passed away.

Paul Ashmore, a Heswall resident, died on September 15 as a result of complications from his cancer treatment.

At the time of his death, the 37-year-old was suffering from Central Nervous System lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He had an extensive medical history, including a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s disease that had gone into remission.

He is survived by his young daughters Claudia and Naomi, as well as his wife Justine.

Paul was a director at Aztec, a Liverpool-based office fit-out and construction firm, where he had spent the previous 12 years.

Paul’s coworkers paid tribute to him, saying that his death was “devastating and unexpected” and that it has left a “big vacuum” in their life.

“Paul was tough, resilient, and resourceful,” they stated. His colleagues, clients, and anybody who had the pleasure of meeting him thought highly of him.

“It will take us a long time to come to terms with Paul’s death; he will be remembered with great affection.”

“We miss Paul and his dynamism, excitement, and real passion for all he did,” Aztec Managing Director Iain Peacock said. During our recent MBO at Aztec, Paul was a driving force for a future that he could shape.”

Paul was praised as a “genuine gent” and a “committed family man” who was “taken too soon from this world” in tributes written on the fundraising website.

Please click here to go to the page.