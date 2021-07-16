Dad was wanted in connection with a cocaine plan involving “Bart Simpson,” and he led cops on a 90 mph chase.

A father wanted in connection with a ‘Bart Simpson’ cocaine conspiracy led cops on a 90 mph chase.

Mark Byrne had been on the run since failing to surrender to police in March 2019.

Officers were looking for the 29-year-old in connection with a cocaine and heroin conspiracy, for which he was eventually tried and acquitted by a jury.

However, the father-of-two was sentenced to prison today at Liverpool Crown Court after a chase through Halewood in which he reached 90 mph and jumped from the moving car as it freewheeled towards pedestrians.

A plain-clothed cop followed the BMW X5 Byrne was driving because it was on bogus plates, according to prosecutor Mike Stephenson.

Byrne only sped away after another police car tried to stop him with a stinger, going 60 mph in a 30 mph zone and 90 mph on Finch Lane in Knotty Ash.

Mr Stephenson claimed Byrne engaged in a number of risky maneuvers, including passing a bus on the crest of a hill and swerving into oncoming traffic.

“Eventually, the front offside tyre went flat, but the car was driven,” Mr Stephenson recalled.

Byrne leaped out of the car while it was still going towards people at Halewood Park, and a police officer had to drive in front of it to keep it from colliding with them.

Officers discovered a little amount of cocaine in the car, which was likely used for personal purposes.

The Crown accepted that an extendable baton was in the car when he bought it when police discovered it.

“He was detained on November 3 [2020], and two days later, on November 5, he was brought before Plymouth Magistrates in reference to drug allegations he faced in Exeter,” Mr Stephenson added.

After a five-day trial, Byrne was found not guilty of conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and possessing a disguised stun gun.

After his DNA was detected on packaging confiscated by police when they apprehended a courier and after a phone used by an unknown courier was located in, the ex-Jaguar plant worker was accused of being part in the scheme, according to a court hearing. The summary comes to a close.