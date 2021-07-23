The daughter of an old man who was allegedly “not washed for days” in a care facility said his final days were so gloomy that his death came as a “relief”

Joseph Ainsworth, 83, was admitted to Rowan Garth Nursing Home in Lower Breck Road, Anfield, on March 20, 2017 – three days before the first lockdown began.

The Anfield pensioner, a father of two, grandfather of three, and great grandfather of one, died on May 15 after suffering a second stroke.

During that time period, according to his family, he was left in his room for hours with the door shut, sometimes filthy, sometimes nude to the waist, and occasionally dehydrated and shouting for a nurse.

Lynne Carville, his daughter, told The Washington Newsday: “My father was my mother’s caregiver; he was in excellent health and was a very fit man until the day he suffered a stroke.

“However, he was still very much present, he was compos mentis.

“It may sound strange, but there was a big sense of relief following his death that he was no longer being tortured every minute of the day.

“In the end we just wanted to forget about it and remember him how he was.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) condemned Rowan Garth this week following an examination that uncovered a chaotic and disorganized business with a “lack of understanding at all levels about roles and responsibilities”

The institution, which was operated by Bloomcare, a subsidiary of Wellington Healthcare (Ardern), was in such disrepair. Hayley Moore, the CQC’s head of adult social care inspection, said: ““This sort of care is utterly unacceptable, and no individual should ever have to live like this.”

Lynne called The Washington Newsday after reading the piece to discuss what she claims her “beautiful dad” faced during his final weeks at Rowan Garth.

The retired manufacturing worker was in good health prior to suffering a stroke on December 5, 2019, which left him partially paralyzed and with serious mobility issues.

Lynne told The Washington Newsday that she and her family were first reassured when they met officials at Rowan Garth, but that “everything changed” during lockdown.

“From lockdown when they knew nobody. ” she explained.