Dad was slain in front of his family in a hellish torture chamber.

In front of his own family, a father was hung upside down and tortured with an industrial staple gun, metal rod, and burning bin bags.

Christopher Guest More Jr was a part of Brian Waters’ murder and a horrific attack on a second victim.

After jurors saw through his claims that he had entered a narcotics gang as part of a documentary project, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Mr Waters owed £20,000 to heroin dealer John Wilson, who arranged for a team to wait for him at a farmhouse in Knutsford in June 2003, according to Chester Crown Court.

“The attacks on both men were more than an attempted extortion with menace,” judge Sir Peter Openshaw told More Jr. as he sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum of 24 years.

“The attack’s continuous barbarity and sadism were intended to send a strong message not just to Brian Waters, but also to others, that if you crossed John Wilson and didn’t pay what he thought was due, you’d face very significant consequences.”

Mr Waters ran a cannabis production out of the home that was the scene of the horrific incident.

Suleman Razak, a cannabis farm helper, was the first to arrive to the site and was subjected to a horrible attack by Wilson’s crew.

Mr Waters was then tied up, suspended upside down, and assaulted with a metal bar and an industrial staple gun when he arrived to Burnt House Farm.

Dr Alison Armour, a pathologist at the Home Office, described Mr Waters’ anguish as “excruciating” during the three-hour ordeal.

The terrible torture room used to murder Mr Waters has now been photographed.

Wilson, now 71, and James Raven, now 61, were convicted guilty in 2004 of the murder of Mr Waters as well as two counts of conspiracy to inflict Mr Razak serious bodily harm.

Otis Matthews, now 44, was convicted of the same crimes in 2007.

More Jr. f led the UK through Liverpool John Lennon Airport and remained on the run until 2019, when an international manhunt revealed him to be a wealthy businessman. “The summary has come to an end.”