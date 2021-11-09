Dad was on a £2 million drug run in a campervan, with his kids and spouse as backup.

A father attempted to use his three children as a front for a £2 million heroin smuggling ring.

When Michael Sloan was stopped at Dover, he told Border Force officials he was returning from a family vacation to see the German Christmas markets.

However, he had 20kgs of the Class A substance stored away in a concealed compartment of his campervan.

In an inquiry into a passport gang that allegedly’supplied Liverpool’s most wanted,’ suspects have been named.

Sloan was arrested in December 2019 while driving his partner and three children, ages one to six, through Dover Eastern Docks.

The 42-year-old, who lives on Bridge Street in Ormskirk, told Border Force officers that he and his family were returning home from a Christmas vacation to Cologne, Germany.

The suspicious officers, on the other hand, brought in a narcotics detection dog, which led them to the heroin stash, which was hidden in a custom-built compartment in the back of the Volkswagen van.

A total of nearly 20 kg of the substance was discovered. The purity of the heroin was discovered to be between 44 and 59 percent, with a street worth of £1.98 million once contaminated.

The National Crime Agency was called in after the drugs were discovered, and detectives discovered that the compartment where the drugs were stored had been put into the van after Sloan purchased it.

Sloan pleaded guilty to carrying Class A narcotics and was sentenced to six years and four months in jail during a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday.

“This was a cynical attempt to import hazardous class A drugs into the UK, which saw Sloan use his partner and young children as cover for his drug smuggling adventures,” said NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes.

“I have no doubt that the van’s concealment was designed particularly for smuggling, and that Sloan believed that traveling with his family would make it less likely that they would be apprehended.

“Heroin is related to exploitation and violence along county lines, which is why we’re collaborating with partners like Border Force to target individuals attempting to smuggle it in.”