Dad was kicked in the head and thrown down the road by laughing teenagers.

After his bike was taken by giggling teenagers, a father was “booted” in the head and left in the middle of the road.

Gary Colclough, 39, had just left the 24-hour garage on Liscard Road in Wallasey, Wirral, when two men in black approached him.

They inquired for the time, then started an unprovoked attack before snatching his “lifeline” bike, which he acquired with money entrusted to him by his father after his death from cancer, he told The Washington Newsday.

“We had family down visiting us, so we had been up late speaking in the garden – it was the first time I had seen them in years,” the support worker explained.

“Around 3 a.m. on Friday, August 13, I went to the 24 hour garage to acquire some more cigarettes.

“On my way home down Birnam Road, two young males in their late teens or early twenties approached me and inquired what time it was.

“Then they came up behind me and started punching and kicking me, knocking me off my bike.

“While I was on the ground, they resumed their assault, and one grabbed my bike and rode away, while the other came over and kicked me in the head.”

Gary was left with terrible swelling and bruising, scrapes on his wrists and arms, and maybe broken fingers.

Louise Clarke, Gary’s 45-year-old partner, was outraged by what had happened to him, saying, “It’s terrible, they were laughing.”

“They had his bike already, and he was still kicked in the head while they were laughing.”

Gary said he didn’t go to the hospital because of his injuries, but police did photograph them, which he chose not to publicize.

“He absolutely broke fingers, I had to stitch them together, and his whole eye swelled up,” Louise said.

They're hoping that any CCTV or dashcam footage from that night would aid police in their search for the man. "That bike got me to work and was one of the last things my father gave me," Gary continued.