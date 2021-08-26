Dad was attacked while walking to the railway station and died unexpectedly at home.

An inquest heard that a football fan who was attacked after an away match died five years later of consequences from a brain injury.

Following his team’s 0-0 away draw against Southend United on March 21, 2015, Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin was attacked as he walked to the railway station.

Following the incident in Essex, Mr Dobbin, a lifelong Liverpool FC supporter who used to live in Ormskirk, was left unable to walk, communicate, or control his motions.

Mr Dobbin was assaulted and had “severe head injuries,” according to Essex coroner’s officer Jo Instrall.

Mr Dobbin “died abruptly at home” in Mildenhall, Suffolk, five years later, on October 21, 2020, at the age of 48, Ms Instrall told a court in Chelmsford on Thursday.

His medical cause of death, according to Ms Instrall, was “complications originating from hypoxia ischemic brain injury following an assault.”

Mr Dobbin’s death inquest was formally opened by Essex district coroner Sean Horstead before being suspended “at the request of Essex Constabulary.”

He stated that the hearing will resume “after the end of any criminal proceedings planned.”

A post-mortem study revealed a “causal relationship” between the attack and Mr Dobbin’s death, according to Essex Police.

Detectives are looking into the case to determine if they can “directly and demonstrably show who was responsible for his death.”

Thirteen individuals were found guilty of their roles in the attack in 2017, and 12 of them were sentenced to more than 42 years in prison.

“We have obtained the final result following the post-mortem examination and it demonstrates pathologically there was a causative relationship between the assault Simon was subjected to and his death,” said Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

“We will now conduct an inquiry to see whether we can prove who was responsible for his death in a straightforward and conclusive manner.

“I know Simon’s tale has affected many people’s lives, and we are here to support his family.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family.”