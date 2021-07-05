Dad was assaulted by a monstrous seagull that had been terrorizing the street for weeks.

After attacking a guy and left him with bloody cuts on his head, a frightening seagull has proclaimed a section of a street a no-go zone.

Following a recent attack by the violent bird, a man walking his dog was left with three cuts to his scalp.

Natalie Stewart, 28, said her father was left in a state of disbelief after being swooped on over the weekend.

When the aerial bombardment occurred, Natalie says her father was walking his new puppy along Upton Bridle Path in Widnes.

“He was strolling along with our new puppy, and it was on top of the lamp post, squawking incredibly loudly, and then it swooped,” she told the ECHO.

“He crouched down to escape it and simply kept walking, and then all of a sudden it smacked him in the back of the head.”

“It had obviously gone up, twisted around, and then slammed into him from behind.”

“It has struck him three times.” He claimed that he knelt down and raised his arm to defend himself, but that it flew back up onto the lamp post and began screeching once more.

“He stated it ached, so he put his hand on his head, and his hand was covered in blood.”

The seagull’s beak inflicted three wounds on Natalie’s father’s head.

“He’s fine,” she said, “but I think he was more shocked when he got home.” He couldn’t believe what he was hearing.”

For the past three weeks, Natalie added, the same seagull had been terrorizing her neighbors, swooping down aggressively.

“My mother will no longer walk there because she is terrified of it,” she explained. It swoops down low and chases you away so she won’t go there.

“We spoke with one of the neighbors, who said it’s gotten so low that it’s almost got their pet.” She stated that she had contacted the council and reported the incident.

“She won’t walk there any longer because she’s afraid of it, just like my mother.”

Natalie shared a photo of her father’s injured head on Facebook, warning others in the vicinity of the seagull’s violent behavior, fearing the bird would attack a small child or pet on the street.

