Dad was apprehended in possession of 190,000 counterfeit cigarettes.

In Liverpool, a father of one was apprehended with 190,000 counterfeit cigarettes ready to be sold illegally.

Saman Ali carried 9,500 packets of Mayfair, estimated to be worth £47,500 in total.

However, he was apprehended after authorities discovered fraudulent or cloned plates on the van he was driving.

The 36-year-old, of Toxteth’s Boswell Street, admitted selling products with a fictitious trademark.

He claimed in a pre-sentence report that he was merely a driver and that he was only paid £300 for moving the cigarettes.

He dropped that claim today, and Liverpool Crown Court heard he would have made a profit of roughly £9,500.

On July 27, last year, an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera on the M6 spotted the van’s phony plates.

Ali was travelling back to Liverpool from Birmingham, according to prosecutor Derek Jones, and was tracked to Dundale Road in Old Swan.

At roughly 7.30 p.m., police detained him and searched his van, where they located the Mayfair 20 packs in sleeves of ten packets.

The Gallagher Group produces Mayfair cigarettes, but Trading Standards analyzed the haul and determined they were counterfeit.

“We have come across counterfeit cigarettes at shops in Liverpool, and they are normally sold for around £5 per packet,” the Trading Standards officer confirmed, according to Mr Jones.

According to the court, a 20 pack of Mayfair cigarettes costs roughly £10.45, thus the smokes were worth nearly £100,000.

Ali agreed to pick up the van when questioned by police, but denied knowing what was inside.

However, his cellphones were examined, and texts revealed that he was seeking cigarettes and Mayfair at a cost of £30 each sleeve.

Mr Jones said messages revealed Ali bought the Mayfair for £30 per sleeve from his Birmingham source and sold them for £40 to stores in Liverpool, making a profit of £10 per sleeve.

Recorder Katherine Pierpoint, the judge, stated that counterfeit cigarettes could cause corporations “reputational damage,” but that “there is always a risk of what these things truly contain.”

“We don’t know where they came from or what they contain other than tobacco,” Mr Jones added.

Ali, who was born in Iraq, was his name.