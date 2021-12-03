Dad was a ‘funny, family man who cared passionately,’ according to his daughter.

A man’s family has paid homage to the ‘funny family man’ who ‘cared profoundly’ who died in a car accident last month.

Merseyside Police officers and ambulance staff were dispatched to a crash scene in Bold, St Helens, at around 7.40pm last month.

On Friday, November 17, a 53-year-old man, now identified as Zaheer Ashraf, died at the scene of the incident on Travers Entry.

Following the crash, another man in his 50s was transported to the hospital for treatment before returning home to heal.

“Our sympathies are with the families of both men involved as we investigate this awful tragedy,” Merseyside Police Sergeant Mike Clarey said.

“Zaheer was a devoted family man who cared profoundly for his loved ones,” said Zaheer’s daughter, Safa, and his wife, Faiza, in a statement.

“He was usually amusing and delighted in making others laugh.

“When his daughter’s mother said no, he liked giving her sweets, and he tried his hardest to be the greatest father he could be.”

“He will be much missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Zaheer’s family has requested privacy as they mourn his death.

The collision is still being investigated, and anyone who witnessed it or has any information should contact the Merseyside Police Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747.

People can also contact [email protected] or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000800886.